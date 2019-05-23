 

'Gym masturbator': Police probing case of sexual assault

2019-05-23 16:51

Jenni Evans

(Screengrab from video)

(Screengrab from video)

An investigation into a case of alleged sexual assault is underway following the publication of a video of a man apparently masturbating at Virgin Active in Stellenbosch, Western Cape police said on Thursday.  

"This office confirms that a sexual assault case was opened on the 20th May, 2019, at Stellenbosch SAPS and [is] under investigation," said spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk.

He said there had been no arrest.

Van Wyk explained that the video would be studied, and affidavits and other information gathered. 

Police could not confirm the subject's age.

READ:Gym 'masturbator' caught in the act in Stellenbosch, banned for life

Virgin Active spokesperson Carla White told News24 on Thursday that the gym would not comment further on the matter, and didn't answer questions on whether he was an adult or a minor.

In line with the Criminal Procedure Act, he may not be named if under 18. If arrested, he may only be named once he has pleaded.

The Stellenbosch gym goer was banned for life after the video was posted on Twitter last week.

A fellow gym member filmed the incident, which is understood to have happened on Thursday, May 16.

In the clip, a man dressed in red gym gear appears to be masturbating on an exercise mat, while other gym goers, including a woman, do their fitness routines around him.

The gym promptly banned him for life and said it was going to pursue criminal charges. 

cape town  |  crime  |  police
