 

'Hacker' claims responsibility for Department of Environmental Affairs site crash

2018-07-24 17:20

Alex Mitchley

The Department of Environmental Affairs' (DEA) website was down on Tuesday after it was seemingly hacked by someone who also claimed to be behind the attack on the Presidency's website earlier this month.

Users trying to get access to the DEA site were met with an error message instead of the website's home page.

Earlier in June the Presidency's website also went down and Twitter user @VirusSec claimed responsibility on social media site, saying the attack was linked to the lion bone trade.

@VirusSec took to Twitter again on Tuesday afternoon, posting a screenshot of the DEA website with an accompanying tweet.

When a News24 journalist asked the Twitter account if the DEA website was hacked, the response read: "The website has been undergoing a denial of service the last past 2 days (sic)".

After pressing for more details, News24 got the response: "A denial of service is caused when many servers attack another server. It's considered a 'Denial of Service'."

DEA spokesperson Albi Modise told News24 that at this point, the website error message could not be attributed to hacking.

"I am not aware of any hacking," said Modise.

The same account also claimed responsibility in August 2017 for taking down the government of South Africa's website, tweeting: "This is for allowing the sale of rhino horn and lion bones."

Read more on:    social media

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SARS investigator Yegan Mundie resigns amid probe into alleged misconduct

2018-07-24 17:05

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Shoprite security guard shot at point-blank during store robbery
 

Tragedy for World's Ugliest Dog winner 2018

Zsa Zsa dies two weeks after winning World’s Ugliest Dog Title

 

Paws

Hilarious doggo Snapchats that have us in stitches
How your dog can tell what you’re feeling
Share your 67 minutes with animals in need this Mandela Day
Kevin Anderson’s dog is winning at Instagram!
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, July 21 2018-07-21 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 