 

'Hahaha, you are going, white man' - Malema to Trollip

2018-03-18 10:43

Iavan Pijoos

Athol Trollip (File, Media24)

Johannesburg - EFF leader Julius Malema has reiterated his pledge to remove current DA Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip, in a Twitter spat at the weekend. 

This comes days after the Economic Freedom Fighters filed a notice of intent to bring a motion of no confidence against Trollip.

On Saturday, Trollip applauded the DA for ensuring that former president Jacob Zuma was charged for corruption.

"Compare this consistent principled determination with the EFF Flip flopping on this issue. In fact, if you research the EFF positions on issues of major national importance since their inception, you will see that "Flip flopping" is the only constant," Trollip tweeted.

Malema replied, saying: "Hahaha, you are going white man. I’ve got no sympathy for whiteness, it feels so good for a black child to determine the future of the white one."

Trollip told Malema that this confirmed the real reason for his removal.

"Not those fudgy contrived reasons provided in your Councillors' motion. Just have the courage of your racist convictions and say what you mean," Trollip tweeted.

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille later joined the Twitter war, saying Malema's comments were "undisguised racism".

"Nothing to do with performance, work ethic, delivery, integrity. Just the colour of Athol's skin. Apartheid and racial prejudice live on."

Zille further tweeted: "I trust that, to be consistent in his racism, Julius chooses to eschew the skill and commitment of every white person. For example, I trust that none of his son's teachers are white."

On Wednesday, the EFF went ahead with its plans to remove Trollip and called for a special council sitting on March 29. The notice of intent to bring a motion of no confidence against him was signed by EFF councillors Zilindile Vena and Yolisa Yako.

READ: EFF files notice of intent to remove Mayor Athol Trollip

In the notice letter, Vena wrote that Trollip and the DA in the city "blatantly disregard and fail to prioritise the poor people".

Speaking after a media briefing on the DA federal executive conference outcomes on Saturday, party leader Mmusi Maimane said the motion of no confidence was motivated by the colour of Trollip's skin.

"The decision by the EFF to punish the DA, and ultimately move against a DA-led mayor because of the colour of his skin, is a decision that we simply cannot accept," Maimane said.

"We will mobilise public support to Save Nelson Mandela Bay, and have launched a petition for the public to sign. We encourage all public to sign our petition here."

READ: EFF's motion against Trollip cannot be condoned - Maimane

WATCH: We'll see Zuma in orange overalls - Maimane
