Hall, store room, musical instruments burnt in Joburg school fire

A hall at Parkview Junior School was burnt down in the early hours of Tuesday morning, the Gauteng Department of Education has said.

The school's hall, a pupil support classroom and an equipment storeroom was destroyed.

Firefighters worked for four hours to extinguish the fire.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said an overhead projector, musical instruments, including a 103-year-old piano, 300 hundred chairs and the entire stock in the storeroom were all burnt.

The value of these items is yet to be determined.



The fire department has since launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

Police are also investigating.