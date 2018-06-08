 

Halted KZN elective conference to be turned into consultative conference - ANC

2018-06-08 20:54

Tshidi Madia in Richards Bay

The KwaZulu-Natal ANC's provincial elective conference will be turned into a consultative conference, despite calls by some party members for it to go ahead.

A last-minute court interdict in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg resulted in the much anticipated elective conference being halted just hours before it was due to kick off.

Warring ANC factions in the province had entered into talks, seeking an uncontested conference. This was set to be rejected by branch delegates at the conference.

The provincial executive committee - led by Sihle Zikalala, following a 2015 victory - was dissolved last year when the same high court nullified that conference.

A provincial task team led by Zikalala and Mike Mabuyakhulu was tasked with ensuring the conference in the volatile province.

"We respect the decisions of our courts. The ANC will proceed with a consultative conference, instead of an elective congress," Mabuyakhulu said at the venue on Friday night.

READ: PMB High Court issues interdict over ANC KZN conference

He said the next three days would be used to strengthen the organisation in the province, as well as to discuss issues of governance and the implementation of the ANC's 54th national conference resolutions.

"For us, this is not a crisis. What the interdict says is that you've got some members of the ANC who are unhappy with processes of the ANC," said Mabuyakhulu.

He added that members from the regions which had taken the party to court knew that regional committees had been disbanded.

Meanwhile, defiant party members continued singing songs as they trickled into an empty conference hall at the University of Zululand, many rejecting the court decision and praising former president Jacob Zuma.

Angry delegates, who did not want to speak directly to the media, could be heard saying that they were there to represent the branches which had sent them.

