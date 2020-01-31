Handcuffs and orange overalls: Mahumapelo teases big reveal of ANC leaders wanting to see colleagues arrested

ANC MP and former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo says he is planning to reveal who he believes is behind the supposed lawfare that some of the party's leaders are battling.



Speaking outside the Cape Town Magistrate's Court where fellow MP and former state security minister Bongani Bongo was appearing, Mahumapelo said there was currently a "mobilisation" underway within the ANC to get certain politicians arrested.

And he believes this is what is happening to Bongo.

"It's a frivolous charge," he said of the corruption allegations against Bongo.

"You know when you deal with the law it must not be based on fear, favour, or prejudice, right? But there is no emphasis on prejudice."

Mahumapelo said because of prejudice, if certain ANC leaders were mentioned at the Zondo commission of inquiry, the questions started when they would be arrested, or when they would wear the "orange overalls" - a reference to prison uniforms.



"When you look at developments politically in the country, you can see that some of the cases are politically engineered.

"We know of people who are being approached and very soon we are going to say that publicly, people who are being approached to try and implicate some of the comrades within the African National Congress.

"And that is being done by some of the leaders and members of the African National Congress."

He promised to reveal details of who is behind it all soon.

"I said at the right time, we are going to release you details of political shenanigans and machinations that have been worked upon by some of the individuals within my own organisation to make sure that the political challenges that are there, are not resolved politically, but are resolved through the courts."

Mahumapelo also commented on the forthcoming National Assembly process requested by the opposition DA for the possible removal of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

He said it was a tactic to try and divide the ANC which would not work.

Bongo's bail of R5 000 was extended and he did not speak to the media on Friday other than to politely return greetings.



But for Mahumapelo, Bongo's arrest for alleged corruption is in line with this theory of mobilisation against the ANC from some quarters within the party.

"In my case for instance, very soon, I am going to [be] saying to you who is involved in those things."

'Bongo will never walk alone'

Fellow ANC MP and former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane was also at court to support Bongo and said it was "sensible" he would finally get his chance to tell his side of the story.

Bongo is accused of allegedly trying to induce an evidence leader at an Eskom inquiry at Parliament to call in sick to delay proceedings. This was mentioned as one of the many hurdles the inquiry mentioned in its report on the difficulties it had experienced.

"It is now becoming a norm that 'he is corrupt' without even putting his side of the story," said Zwane, speaking of politicians being arrested.

"He [Bongo] will never walk alone. We will be here with him up until the end. The allegations are quite serious, but they remain allegations until they are proven."