 

Hands off Uitenhage land invaders, says Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Bobani

2019-03-01 16:02

Thamsanqa Mbovane, GroundUp

A land occupation in Khayelitsha, Uitenhage, which started a month ago, saw over 200 shacks erected by Thursday morning. (Thamsanqa Mbovane, GroundUp)

A land occupation in Khayelitsha, Uitenhage, which started a month ago, saw over 200 shacks erected by Thursday morning. (Thamsanqa Mbovane, GroundUp)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A land occupation in Khayelitsha, Uitenhage, which started a month ago had seen over 200 shacks erected by Thursday morning, GroundUp reports.

The occupation is taking place beside several busy roads, including Kiva, Cushe, Mabi, Gqabi and Sonto streets. The shacks have been squeezed onto any available open land in the area.

"We have now decided to be neighbours of cows and pigs. We live among kraals and pigsties," said a land occupant who did not wish to give their name.

Many shacks are on land up against the face brick New Apostolic Church on the corner of Mabi and Cushe streets.

Lizo Kilani from the church said: "We at church are happy... We have had break-ins, with church equipment being stolen frequently. In the most recent break-in, thugs stole the sound system speakers worth R10 000... We therefore appreciate the presence of these people and hope there will be no theft."

Zongezile Djantjies occupied the land three weeks ago. He said the family's RDP house was overcrowded. "I am the eldest of four brothers, and we all stay with our parents in a four-roomed RDP house."

"We have now instructed people that if they like a certain piece of land, they must easily occupy it," said Lukhanyo Banana, chairperson of the land occupiers. According to Banana, about 300 families have occupied land in Endlovini.

He said, "When I was a boy, I saw that the municipality putting in underground pipes, saying the land was earmarked for an art centre. But for over two decades, there has never been an art centre in the area."

He said that Mayor Mongameli Bobani (UDM) had allowed them to occupy the land and that Ward 43 councillor, Simphiwe Ntshiza (EFF), said "he will fight with us and that no one will remove us".

"The mayor also assured us that we are doing the right thing and that we must occupy every space we see. Both the mayor and the EFF councillor promised they will bring us water and install electricity. There is an air of excitement in the area after the two leaders' promises," he said.

Bobani told GroundUp: "We are sticking by the council resolution: hands off the land invaders."

Ward 43 councillor Simphiwe Ntshiza (EFF) said: "I support the land invaders 100% in my ward. Also, no one can bypass the council resolution we took last year that says there must be no more evictions on invasion. We as politicians are decision makers. No one has a right to remove these people, including the directors, municipal officials and members of the mayoral committee."


Read more on:    udm  |  mongameli bobani  |  port elizabeth
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Police exhume Cape Town man's body for autopsy over suspicious last will, cannabis oil allegations

2019-03-01 16:00

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Eskom treasurer Andre Pillay testifies at state capture inquiry
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Wednesday, 27 February Lottery draw 2019-02-27 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 