 

Hani's daughter: 'My father loved Mama Winnie and she loved him as well'

2018-04-10 17:39

Tshidi Madia and Mahlatse Mahlase

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's legacy has been hotly debated in the wake of her death. (File, Netwerk24)

SACP leader and struggle activist Chris Hani's daughter has spoken about the love her father and fellow stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela shared for each other.

Lindiwe Hani was speaking at the Thomas Nkobi Memorial Park in Ekurhuleni on Tuesday, where the SACP was commemorating Hani's assassination 25 years ago, on April 10.

She said it had been a difficult week for the family as it mourned the death of the "Mother of the Nation" and also remembered their father.

"My father loved Mama Winnie and she loved him as well," Hani said.

She said that the Hani family visited Madikizela-Mandela's home in Soweto after returning from exile in Lesotho. 

"This was a family genuinely used to enveloping people with love and affection, it felt like home," she said.

'Nothing to apologise for'

Growing up, her father would speak about Madikizela-Mandela on a regular basis and praised her as an example.

"Her name would come up, as my father told his girls that there is nothing we can't do if we put our minds together and that we are just as strong and powerful as boys, if not more. And she (Madikizela-Mandela) was illustrated as that example," she said.

Hani lamented some of the negative commentaries around Madikizela-Mandela since her death on April 2.

WATCH: Remembering Chris Hani 25 years after his death

She had nothing to apologise for, Hani said.

"There has been so many things said about Mama Winnie this week that I found quite unpalatable... Mama does not need defending. She is the reason I can stand here as an independent black woman and unapologetic.

"Not only did she keep the home fires burning, she collected the wood that lit the fire, she was fearless," she said.

Hani also denounced those who make calls for the country to "move on from apartheid".

"Those people who say we should get over it, they should exercise a whole lot of empathy and sensitivity and just take that step off that pedestal of privilege to acknowledge and accept what we went through. Moreover they should never get over it," she said.

