Hannah Cornelius' family raising funds for friend Cheslin Marsh's hearing aid

Cheslin Marsh is understood to have suffered severe head and body injuries. (Tammy Petersen, News24)

The family of murdered Stellenbosch University student Hannah Cornelius is raising money to buy a hearing aid for her friend, Cheslin Marsh, 22, Netwerk24 reported on Tuesday.

More than half the required amount has reportedly already been raised.

- See the campaign here.

Eben van Niekerk, Geraldo Parsons, Vernon Witbooi and Nashville Julius allegedly accosted Cornelius, 21, and Marsh in her VW Citi Golf in Stellenbosch in the early hours of May 27, 2017.

Cornelius was threatened with a screwdriver, while Marsh was forced into the backseat of his friend's car at knifepoint.

Marsh was assaulted and left for dead, while Cornelius was later raped and stabbed to death. The four accused are now standing trial on charges of murder, aggravated robbery, kidnapping and rape.

On October 11, Marsh testified in the Western Cape High Court that the last thing he remembered about the night Cornelius was raped and murdered was his attackers forcing him to lay his head on a brick in a "bushy" area, before losing consciousness.

"I just closed my eyes and started praying," the 22-year-old said. He would only regain consciousness the next afternoon.

The attack left Marsh deaf in his left ear.

During his testimony, Marsh wept inconsolably as he attempted to recount details of that fateful night.

According to Netwerk24, Cornelius' family decided to do something positive, in light of their own tragedies.

This included the death of Hannah's mother, Anna, 56, on March 23 this year. Anna reportedly drowned while taking a swim at Scarborough Beach in Cape Town.

Upon hearing that Marsh could not afford a hearing aid, the family started a fundraising campaign, with a target of R15 000.

By Tuesday morning, R8 400 had already been raised.

The trial of the four accused will resume on Wednesday for judgment.

