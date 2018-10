What To Read Next

Cheslin Marsh is understood to have suffered severe head and body injuries. (Tammy Petersen, News24)

The last thing Cheslin Marsh remembers about the night his friend, Hannah Cornelius, was raped and murdered was his attackers forcing him to lay his head on a brick in a "bushy" area before losing consciousness, the Western Cape High Court heard on Thursday.

"I just closed my eyes and started praying," the 22-year-old said. He would only regain consciousness the next afternoon.

Marsh testified in the trial of Vernon Witbooi, Geraldo Parsons, Eben van Niekerk and Nashville Julies who have been charged with Cornelius' murder.

On May 26, 2017, the accused spotted Cornelius and Marsh in her blue Volkswagen Golf parked on Bird Street in Stellenbosch where they allegedly hijacked the car and forced Marsh into the boot.

Cornelius remained in the car with her alleged murderers.

"There was pain everywhere and when I opened my eyes, I looked around to see where I was," Marsh said.

He then ran to the first house he saw to find help.

Once the police arrived, Marsh was taken to Kraaifontein Day Hospital where he was treated for severe head injuries and a broken arm.



He was later moved to Paarl Hospital where it was discovered that he had lost hearing in his left ear.

Images of Marsh following the ordeal show him bruised and caked in blood.

Cornelius' car was later retrieved in Northpine, near Kraaifontein.

The trial continues.

Cheslin Marsh was taken to Kraaifontein Day Hospital where he was treated for severe head injuries and a broken arm. (Supplied)

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter