Hannah Cornelius murder accused back in court

Cape Town – The four men accused of the rape and murder of student Hannah Cornelius will return to the Stellenbosch Magistrate's Court on Thursday for "loose ends" to be tied up ahead of their trial.

Eben van Niekerk, Nashwill Julies, Vernon Witbooi and Geraldo Parsons were arrested after the brutal attack on Cornelius and her close friend, Cheslin Marsh, in May 2017.

The two had been sitting chatting in her VW Citi Golf outside a block of flats in Bird Street in the student town when they were overpowered.

The car was also believed to have been used in an armed robbery in Northpine, between Brackenfell and Kraaifontein, on the day of Cornelius' murder, May 27.

Marsh was apparently assaulted and left for dead in Kraaifontein.

Cornelius' body was found later on the side of a road, near a wine farm outside Stellenbosch and the car was also subsequently recovered after a police chase.

