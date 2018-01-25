 

Hannah Cornelius murder accused back in court

2018-01-25 05:11

Jenni Evans

Hannah Cornelius. (Netwerk24)

Hannah Cornelius. (Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – The four men accused of the rape and murder of student Hannah Cornelius will return to the Stellenbosch Magistrate's Court on Thursday for "loose ends" to be tied up ahead of their trial.

Eben van Niekerk, Nashwill Julies, Vernon Witbooi and Geraldo Parsons were arrested after the brutal attack on Cornelius and her close friend, Cheslin Marsh, in May 2017.

The two had been sitting chatting in her VW Citi Golf outside a block of flats in Bird Street in the student town when they were overpowered.

READ: 'He was pressured into doing it' – Hannah Cornelius murder accused's mom

The car was also believed to have been used in an armed robbery in Northpine, between Brackenfell and Kraaifontein, on the day of Cornelius' murder, May 27.

Marsh was apparently assaulted and left for dead in Kraaifontein.

Cornelius' body was found later on the side of a road, near a wine farm outside Stellenbosch and the car was also subsequently recovered after a police chase.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Volkswagen launches all-new Polo in SA: All you need to know

2018-01-24 23:37

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
No support from National Government on Western Cape drought crisis - DA
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, January 24 2018-01-24 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTO TRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 