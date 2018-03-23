 

Hannah Cornelius's alleged killers to go on trial soon

2018-03-23 12:26

Tammy Petersen

Stellenbosch University student Hannah Cornelius was found murdered on May 27. Picture: FACEBOOK

Cape Town - The trial of the four men accused of the murder of Stellenbosch student Hannah Cornelius is expected to start in May.

Set down for May 21, Eben van Niekerk, Nashwill Julies, Vernon Witbooi and Geraldo Parsons will listen to the evidence against them a year after Cornelius's murder.

The case was postponed to April 20 in the Western Cape High Court on Friday to allow the accused's lawyers to prepare.

Prosecutor Lenro Badenhorst said the proceedings, which are expected to last between four and six weeks, could be shortened if the four accused make any formal admissions.

The accused are charged with murder, kidnapping and rape, following the brutal attack on Cornelius and her close friend, Cheslin Marsh, in May last year. March survived the ordeal.

Cornelius's body was found on the morning of May 27 on the side of a road, near a wine farm outside Stellenbosch.

She was last seen alive hours earlier, with Marsh, when four men approached her car in Bird Street, Stellenbosch.

Her Citi Golf is believed to have been used in an armed robbery in Northpine, between Brackenfell and Kraaifontein, on the day of her murder, and is also understood to have been used in the commission of a crime in Kuils River.

