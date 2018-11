What To Read Next

The Presidency has confirmed the names of the 12 people, including the lead advocate on the King Commission of Inquiry into the Hansie Cronje match-fixing saga, who will be vying for the position of the National Director of Public Prosecution.

A source close to the panel confirmed to News24 on Friday that the shortlist was concluded on Thursday evening.

The interviews are expected to start on November 14, however, they will not be open to the public.

The shortlisted candidates are:

- South Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions Andrew Chauke

- Glynnis Breytenbach, a career prosecutor who was a member of the Specialised Commercial Crimes Unit - and also dealt with high profile cases

- Andrea Johnson - who was advocate Gerrie Nel's co-prosecutor in the State's case against convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius

- Adv M S Ramaite

- Advocate Moipone Noko, director of public prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal

- Advocate M Makhari

- The director of public prosecutions in the Western Cape Advocate Rodney de Kock,

- Pietermaritzburg advocate Simphiwe Mlotshwa

- Former magistrate-turned-advocate Naomi Manaka

- Siyabulela Xhanti Mapoma

- Advocate Shamila Batohi

- Advocate Matric Luphondo

Among those on the panel, chaired by Energy Minister Jeff Radebe, is Auditor General Thembekile Makwetu and General Council of the Bar of South Africa representative advocate Barry Roux.

The panel is to complete its work within a timeline that allows Ramaphosa to comply with a deadline set by the Constitutional Court to appoint a new National Director of Public Prosecutions.

The court gave Ramaphosa 90 court days after making its ruling on August 13.

At the time, the highest court in the land ruled that the appointment of Shaun Abrahams as NPA head was unconstitutional and invalid.