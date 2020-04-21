 

Hard lockdown's negative effects 'innumerable' - some doctors call for relaxed regulations

2020-04-21 14:34

Tammy Petersen

Almost 30 doctors have signed a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa, appealing for him to lift the hard lockdown, arguing that the negative effects are "innumerable".

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

"Our healthcare system and the economy were already on their knees at the outbreak of Covid-19," the letter, signed by 27 medical professionals overnight, reads.

"Many patients without Covid-19 are not getting the treatment they require due to the hospitals being emptied for Covid-19 patients. Many of these patients are avoiding hospitals and having their out-patient appointments cancelled.

"Disruptions in regular prevention programmes, such as immunisation schedules for infants or sexual and reproductive health promotion will undercut our few hard-won health gains since democracy. Together these are steadily building up a backlog of health care that is potentially a crisis in itself."

Last month, Ramaphosa announced an initial three-week lockdown which started on 27 March.

Extended lockdown

Aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus, the lockdown was later extended by two weeks.

The letter to Ramaphosa was compiled by graduates from the University of Cape Town's MBChB 1993 class, and their argument was "informed by extensive discussions and sharing of experiences and evidence".

The signatories argue that South Africa has "bought into an international rhetoric which is a poor fit for local circumstances".

The virus kills many elderly, a relatively small percentage of the population, it pointed out.

"At this stage, we do not know the effects on people living with HIV who are not on treatment and those with TB. If at all, a vaccine is unlikely to be developed and distributed within less than 18 months. Our economy and our healthcare system will be destroyed if we wait much longer and as always, our poorest citizens will suffer the most," the letter reads.

"Although current estimates of mortality are more than six times less than initially estimated, at 0.5%, we are approaching winter and there are a myriad reasons why the pandemic will hit South Africans harder in winter months. We cannot afford to stay on hard lockdown any longer. Each week that we delay is likely to worsen the outcome of the pandemic."

The doctors "strongly urge" that most people return to work as the health-related, social and financial side effects start to mount.

"Those who can work from home or in isolation should be encouraged to do so, but we feel it is critical that the fit and robust return to work, in a staggered fashion wherever possible.

"Close attention should be given to ensuring that public transport operators adhere to the revised regulations to minimise the transmission risk to their passengers."

Businesses where people congregate - such as bars and clubs - should remain closed, as should any meetings of groups of people, it agreed.

"Some restriction on the sale of alcohol during this crisis probably continues to make sense, as it likely reduces the burden on hospitals from alcohol related traffic-accidents and violence resulting in trauma," the letter reads, while people withdrawing from alcohol could consult doctors for help.

Under the lockdown regulations, the sale of liquor is illegal.

Ramaphosa is due to address the nation on Tuesday evening on the ongoing talks around policies to assist the ailing economy.

- Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Register and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab

Read more on:    coronavirus  |  lockdown
NEXT ON NEWS24X

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Country's poor on brink of starvation

2020-04-21 14:13

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Country's poor on brink of starvation
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Plettenberg Bay 19:10 PM
Road name: N2

Kommetjie 15:31 PM
Road name: Kommetjie Road

More traffic reports
One player strikes it lucky in Daily Lotto jackpot 2020-04-20 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 