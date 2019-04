Three Hawks members aged between 49 and 55 were arrested on Friday morning in Pretoria for alleged corruption, extortion, intimidation, and defeating the ends of justice, Hawks Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said in a statement.

The two captains and a warrant officer were expected to appear at the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Friday.

"It is alleged that the three officers visited a business premises in January this year.

"They demanded and eventually extorted a large amount of money from a business owner to avoid being reported to authorities for being in possession of invalid documents and to stay and conduct any business in South Africa.

"The matter was reported to the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation and together with Crime Intelligence effected the arrests."

Investigations are continuing, Mulaudzi said.