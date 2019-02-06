 

BREAKING: Hawks arrest former correctional services commissioners, Bosasa officials

2019-02-06 10:33
Hawks. (News24, file)

The Hawks have arrested six suspects - with a warrant of arrest issued for another one - on allegations of corruption, money laundering and fraud related to facilities management company Bosasa.

The suspects were between the ages of 50 and 78, and include former correctional services commissioners, Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said on Wednesday.

"The sweeping high-profile arrests follows a marathon investigation wherein almost R1.6bn is said to have been misappropriated in the tender processes for the procurement of various services by the Department of Correctional Services," Mulaudzi said.

"The tenders were awarded to Bosasa Operations (Pty) Ltd and its affiliated or subsidiary companies."

READ: 10 people Zondo should call to testify about Bosasa

Mulaudzi said it was alleged that the officials received and accepted gifts in the form of cash. They also allegedly received financial assistance with acquiring properties, acquiring motor vehicles from dealers, other assets and payments to travel agents for overseas travel.

"One of the suspects is overseas. However, he has been informed that there is a warrant for his arrest."

Another suspect had been arrested in Port Elizabeth and was being taken to Pretoria to face the charges.

READ: ANC calls on law enforcement agencies to 'act' over Bosasa revelations

The state capture inquiry has heard damning testimony over the past three weeks related to corruption in the prison services sector, dating back to the late 2000s.

Hawks head Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya welcomed the arrests.

"I appreciate that the attendance of the accused in court is finally secured. It is a step in the right direction and am looking forward to proper conclusion of the matter with a verdict in court," said Lebeya.

Five of the original suspects, including three companies, are expected to appear at the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Court on Wednesday.

This is a developing story.

Read more on:    hawks  |  crime  |  corruption  |  state capture inquiry
