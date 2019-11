ANC MP and former minister Bongani Bongo. (Adrian de Kock, Netwerk24)

The Hawks have arrested former state security minister Bongani Bongo in connection with a corruption case.

Two sources have confirmed to News24 that Bongo was arrested.

He is due to appear in a Cape Town court later this morning.

Bongo currently serves as a member of Parliament for the ANC.

This is a developing story. More information to follow.

- Compiled by Sheldon Morais and Jenni Evans