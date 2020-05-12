 

Hawks arrest 'kingpin' of syndicate which allegedly fleeced R13m from banks in PE

2020-05-12 18:26

Ntwaagae Seleka

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Hawks have arrested an alleged vehicle finance fraud kingpin who reportedly headed a syndicate defrauding banks. 

The suspect, 52, was arrested in Port Elizabeth on Monday and has been allegedly linked to 22 cases of fraud worth more than R13.9 million.

The suspect and his accomplices were operating in Port Elizabeth and East London between January 2013 and July 2019.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Philani Nkwalase said the suspect was identified as the alleged kingpin behind the syndicate.

"He is linked to a total of 22 cases of fraud worth over R13.9 million. The suspect and his accomplices allegedly applied for loans at different banks, using fraudulent pay slips and bank statements. Upon approval and receipt of these vehicles no follow-up payments were made.

"They also recruited runners who also made these applications and vehicle purchases," said Nkwalase.

READ | Hawks arrest man for 'scamming the elderly'

The suspect is expected to appear in the East London Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. He is facing multiple charges of fraud, theft, money laundering, forgery and uttering.

Nkwalase said more arrests were imminent.

Read more on:    port elizabeth  |  fraud  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

UPDATED: CORONAVIRUS FAQs | All your questions answered

2020-04-30 06:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Gauteng transport MEC inspects safety measures at Soweto taxi rank, bus depot
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Philippi 17:58 PM
Road name: Sheffield Road

Philippi 17:57 PM
Road name: Govan Mbeki Road Both Ways

Both Ways
More traffic reports
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players 2020-05-11 21:41 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 