 

Hawks arrest man at dagga, magic mushroom lab in Cape Town

2019-10-30 17:13

Ntwaagae Seleka

Dagga and drugs discovered at a hydrophobic laboratory, in Three Fountains Estate outside Cape Town.

Dagga and drugs discovered at a hydrophobic laboratory, in Three Fountains Estate outside Cape Town. (Supplied/ Hawks Western Cape)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A 47-year-old man is behind bars after the Hawks uncovered an illicit dagga and magic mushrooms manufacturing facility in Three Fountains Estate, near Atlantis, Cape Town on Tuesday.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase said their Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB), together with Crime Intelligence and Metro Police, uncovered the illicit drug facility.

"A multidisciplinary team swiftly responded to information and conducted an intelligence driven operation to dismantle the drug facility. Consequently, a 47-year-old old suspect was arrested following a search and seizure that uncovered a hydroponic dagga lab and massive production of magic mushroom drug, all with a combined value of R1m.

"The suspect is expected to face a charge of drug dealing in the Atlantis Magistrate's Court on Thursday," Nkwalase said.

Read more on:    cape town  |  drugs  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'No, Minister Mboweni, this is not enough!' Experts slate mid-term budget

53 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Stun grenades, water cannons fired in Cape Town as police forcibly remove foreign nationals
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Goodwood 18:16 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Mitchells Plain 17:56 PM
Road name: R300 Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Ten winners on Tuesday 2019-10-29 21:21 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 