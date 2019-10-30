Hawks arrest man at dagga, magic mushroom lab in Cape Town

Dagga and drugs discovered at a hydrophobic laboratory, in Three Fountains Estate outside Cape Town. (Supplied/ Hawks Western Cape)

A 47-year-old man is behind bars after the Hawks uncovered an illicit dagga and magic mushrooms manufacturing facility in Three Fountains Estate, near Atlantis, Cape Town on Tuesday.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase said their Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB), together with Crime Intelligence and Metro Police, uncovered the illicit drug facility.

"A multidisciplinary team swiftly responded to information and conducted an intelligence driven operation to dismantle the drug facility. Consequently, a 47-year-old old suspect was arrested following a search and seizure that uncovered a hydroponic dagga lab and massive production of magic mushroom drug, all with a combined value of R1m.

"The suspect is expected to face a charge of drug dealing in the Atlantis Magistrate's Court on Thursday," Nkwalase said.