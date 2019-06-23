 

Hawks arrest Northern Cape man trading fake diamonds

2019-06-23 11:45

Canny Maphanga

File photo: Diamonds.

The Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation arrested a 37-year-old man found attempting to trade fake diamonds to the tune of R40 000 in the Northern Cape on Friday.

"The Hawks were tipped off and they immediately enticed the suspect to a meeting where a deal was struck. The suspect was arrested on the spot after he produced the diamonds," spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi said in a statement on Sunday.

A further check of the items confirmed that they were fake. 

Provincial head of the Hawks, Major General Kholekile Galawe, has since appealed to members of the public to desist from illegal trading, which is a crime punishable by law.

"Irrespective whether you are a seller or a buyer, no individual is authorised to trade in diamonds outside the confines of the law. The public must not create markets for criminal minded people to continue with scams and steal," he said.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Springbok Magistrate's Court for alleged illegal possession of fake diamonds and fraud on Monday.

