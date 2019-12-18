Hawks arrest prosecutor during undercover operation

A
39-year-old KwaZulu-Natal prosecutor was arrested by members of the Hawks'
Serious Corruption Investigations Unit on Wednesday.
"It is alleged the
prosecutor demanded cash from the complainant in order to weaken a case of
shoplifting against a juvenile," according to Hawks spokesperson Captain
Simphiwe Mhlongo.
The matter was then reported to
the Hawks who "swiftly conducted an undercover operation", he added.
"Members swooped in at the
Durban Magistrate's Court and observed the suspect receiving cash from the
complainant. She was immediately placed under arrest and charged with
corruption," Mhlongo said.
The prosecutor is due to appear in
the Durban Magistrate's Court on Thursday.