Hawks arrest prosecutor during undercover operation

A 39-year-old KwaZulu-Natal prosecutor was arrested by members of the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigations Unit on Wednesday.



"It is alleged the prosecutor demanded cash from the complainant in order to weaken a case of shoplifting against a juvenile," according to Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo.

The matter was then reported to the Hawks who "swiftly conducted an undercover operation", he added.

"Members swooped in at the Durban Magistrate's Court and observed the suspect receiving cash from the complainant. She was immediately placed under arrest and charged with corruption," Mhlongo said.

The prosecutor is due to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Thursday.