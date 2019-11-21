 

Hawks arrest top Cogta CEO

2019-11-21 14:13

Azarrah Karrim

Hawks. (News24, file)

The Hawks have arrested the CEO of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs’ (Cogta) Municipal Infrastructure Support Agent (MISA), Goodman Ntandazo Vimba. 

The arrest, which was made on Thursday morning, was confirmed by Cogta spokesperson Lungi Mtshali.

It is unclear what charges Vimba is facing. 

The Hawks are in full flight, with the arrest of former minister of state security Bongani Bongo on Thursday morning. He was charged with corruption in the Western Cape Magistrate’s Court.

Ten others have also been arrested in connection with the Amathole municipality toilet corruption case.

This is a developing story.

