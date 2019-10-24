 

Hawks arrest two men for allegedly selling fraudulent licences and medical certificates

2019-10-24 15:07

Alex Mitchley

Hawks vehicle. (News24, file)

Hawks vehicle. (News24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Two alleged fraudsters accused of selling falsified documents, including driver's licences and medical certificates, have been arrested in Ventersdorp.

The two men, aged 24 and 33, were arrested on Tuesday in a joint operation conducted by the Hawks, Crime Intelligence and the Road Traffic Management Corporation.

"They were reportedly operating from a local internet café where they allegedly sell an assortment of falsified documents, such as licence disks, vehicle roadworthy permits, learner's and driver's licences, as well as medical certificates," Hawks spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said in a statement.

"The Hawks' team soared into action after being alerted to the pair's criminal activities. Consequently, various undercover transactions aimed at gathering evidence were conducted with the suspects, whereupon they reportedly charged varying amounts, starting from R100 to R450 for these documents."

Rikhotso added that further investigation led to the seizure of electronic equipment with tailor-made templates for documents, which could be modified according to customers' specifications.

The men are expected to appear in the Ventersdorp Magistrate's Court on Thursday on various counts of fraud in contravention of the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act (ECTA).

Read more on:    mahikeng  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

The R100,000-a-year St Stithians College in Johannesburg now has its own Seattle coffee shop

2019-10-24 15:06

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Mmusi Maimane resigns as DA leader
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Table View 16:14 PM
Road name: Koeberg Road / Potsdam Road Northbound

Northbound
Cape Town 16:09 PM
Road name: M5 Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Daily lotto: Wednesday's results 2019-10-23 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 