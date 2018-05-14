 

Hawks bust one of their own

2018-05-14 21:36

Kaveel Singh

Hawks. (Theana Breugem, Media24, file)

A Hawks warrant officer is in hot water after he was arrested for conspiracy to commit a cash-in-transit heist and other crimes.

Petrus Doctor Nkosi, 53, attached to the Hawks' serious organised crime investigation unit, was arrested by his own colleagues on Monday for various crimes including armed robbery, money laundering, defeating the ends of justice and unauthorised use of a state vehicle.

The officer allegedly conspired with a cash-in-transit heist syndicate during 2015 which reportedly resulted in a bank robbery and a cash-in-transit heist that year in Hazyview, Mpumalanga, where R1.4m was taken.

Investigations linked Nkosi to the syndicate through money market transactions in which his relative allegedly withdrew money on his behalf.

He appeared in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court on Monday and was granted R8 000 bail. The matter was postponed to Wednesday for further investigation.

Read more on:    hawks  |  crime

