Hawks colonel shot dead at Cape Town home

A member of the Western Cape Hawks, Colonel Christelle Stemmet, was shot dead at her home in Table View in Cape Town at around 20:00 on Sunday.

Netwerk24 reported that Stemmet was shot twice and died on the scene.

Western Cape Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase confirmed the incident to News24 on Monday morning, but would not elaborate on the circumstances regarding the incident.

"We will issue a statement at a later stage. Right now we need to ensure that the family is all aware so we don't want to rush things," Nkwalase said.

Netwerk24 reported that two spent bullet casings were found on the scene, but the murder weapon was not recovered.

A friend of Stemmet's reportedly contacted the police following the shooting.

It is understood that the shooting resulted from a domestic dispute.

National Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi could not be reached for comment on Monday morning.

This is a developing story.

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler