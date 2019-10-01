 

Hawks create task team to crackdown on municipal corruption

2019-10-01 18:12

Azarrah Karrim

(File, Son)

The Hawks have put together task teams to investigate maladministration and corruption at municipalities around the country.

Speaking to News24, Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Malaudzi said the focus of the task team would incorporate different provinces.

"We have teams in KwaZulu-Natal, the Free State and Gauteng."  

Malaudzi added municipalities in the public space would also receive attention.

News24 understands the City of Tshwane is included in the probe, but he refused to confirm or deny this.

It unclear what the scope of the Hawks' investigation entails, however, they are already investigating the controversial GladAfrica tender that has cost the City almost R500m since its inception in 2017.

News24 previously reported that DA chairperson Abel Tau had laid a complaint with the Hawks concerning the tender in 2018.

However, Tau told News24 he had not received feedback on the case.

At the time, Malaudzi said the investigation was at an early stage.

Read more on:    hawks  |  corruption
