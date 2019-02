In a bid to provide a peek into the lives of prisoners and the challenges faced in South Africa's correctional facilities, the Department of Correctional Services took the media on a tour of the Leeuwkop Correctional facility in Johannesburg. Watch. WATCH

A man suspected of having ties to a far right group appeared in the Hankey Magistrate's Court on Thursday on charges of alleged possession of illegal weapons, the Hawks said.

Danie Groenewald, 52, was arrested by the Hawks on a farm in Thornhill, Port Elizabeth, on Wednesday night.

"The search uncovered an assortment of illegal ammunition ranging from handguns to rifles. A .22 and .303 rifles were also seized," said Hawks spokesperson Captain Philani Nkwalase.

Groenewald was arrested after the Hawks' crimes against the state team acted on intelligence it had received.

He was charged with possession of illegal firearms and ammunition. The case was postponed to May 22, pending further investigation, and Groenewald was released on R1 000 bail.

A cap bearing the name "Boerelegioen" (Farmers' Legion) was found, leading the Hawks to question whether he may belong to the group.

According to the group's website, it describes itself as a protection unit whose aim is to protect white people from murder and safeguard their property.

Boerelegioen also aims to counter "attacks" by the EFF, Black First Land First and other "enemies" through the formation of small protection groups.

The group says its members would also be ready to defend themselves against protest action as well as assist the police with criminal investigations.