Hawks deny reports that kidnapped Durban woman has been located

The Hawks have dismissed reports that a kidnapped Durban woman, reported to be the daughter of a transport and logistics magnate, had been found or located somewhere in the city.

According to a statement by Reaction Unit SA (RUSA), 40-year-old Sandra Moonsamy was kidnapped from Stapleton Road in Pinetown on Thursday afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson, Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo, said he was aware of reports and social media posts saying Moonsamy had been found or located, or that a ransom had been issued. He said they were all not true.

"Reports including the one saying she was located somewhere near King Shaka Airport are all untrue. The Hawks are working together with other SA Police Service units in investigating the matter and the investigation continues," Mhlongo said.

Moonsamy's black Range Rover was found in Pinetown at about 18:30 following her alleged kidnapping.

"The vehicle driver's side [window] had two bullet holes and the left front passenger window was smashed in," RUSA said in a statement.

It further said several men in a "silver VW Golf, a white hatchback BWM and a bakkie forced the businesswoman off the road".

"They then fired shots at the driver's window when she locked herself in. Other suspects damaged the left window with the butt of a firearm and forced her out," RUSA said.

"She was then pushed into a vehicle and driven away. A passing security vehicle attempted to follow the suspects and was fired upon.

The victim's handbag and phone were left at the scene. The Westville resident has not been seen or heard of since, RUSA added.