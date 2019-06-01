 

Hawks deny reports that kidnapped Durban woman has been located

2019-06-01 18:42

Poloko Tau

PHOTO: Gallo Images/Getty Images

PHOTO: Gallo Images/Getty Images

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Hawks have dismissed reports that a kidnapped Durban woman, reported to be the daughter of a transport and logistics magnate, had been found or located somewhere in the city.

According to a statement by Reaction Unit SA (RUSA), 40-year-old Sandra Moonsamy was kidnapped from Stapleton Road in Pinetown on Thursday afternoon.

READ: Pinetown businesswoman forced out of her car and kidnapped

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson, Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo, said he was aware of reports and social media posts saying Moonsamy had been found or located, or that a ransom had been issued. He said they were all not true.

"Reports including the one saying she was located somewhere near King Shaka Airport are all untrue. The Hawks are working together with other SA Police Service units in investigating the matter and the investigation continues," Mhlongo said.

Moonsamy's black Range Rover was found in Pinetown at about 18:30 following her alleged kidnapping.

"The vehicle driver's side [window] had two bullet holes and the left front passenger window was smashed in," RUSA said in a statement.

It further said several men in a "silver VW Golf, a white hatchback BWM and a bakkie forced the businesswoman off the road".

"They then fired shots at the driver's window when she locked herself in. Other suspects damaged the left window with the butt of a firearm and forced her out," RUSA said.

"She was then pushed into a vehicle and driven away. A passing security vehicle attempted to follow the suspects and was fired upon.

The victim's handbag and phone were left at the scene. The Westville resident has not been seen or heard of since, RUSA added.

Read more on:    hawks  |  durban  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Woman lays charge against executive after unprovoked 'you people' rant at airport

2019-06-01 17:19

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
BIG WIN: R627k jackpot goes to one Daily Lotto player 2019-05-31 21:40 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 