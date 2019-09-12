 

Hawks hunt for man after cop is killed with sword

2019-09-12 17:03

Canny Maphanga

The Hawks is searching for Thulani Roxo in connection with the murder of a police officer.

The Hawks is searching for Thulani Roxo in connection with the murder of a police officer. (Supplied, Hawks)

The Hawks are on the hunt for a 38-year-old man in connection with the murder of a police officer.

The Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit is seeking assistance from members of the public in tracing Thulani Roxo after 29-year-old Sergeant Nontombi Hope Manie was stabbed to death on March 2, 2019.

Manie was attached to Kuruman SAPS.

"At the time of the tragedy, she was attending a social gathering at Surrender Hill, Fouriesburg District, when a fight broke out.

"She was reportedly stabbed in the neck with a sword and died on the scene," spokesperson Lynda Steyn said in a statement on Thursday.

Roxo is believed to be from Kuruman, in the Northern Cape, with ties in the Transkei, Port Elizabeth and East London.

Suspect Thulani Roxo. (Supplied)

Anybody aware of Roxo's whereabouts was urged to contact Warrant Officer Danie Bierman on 082 854 7539 or Crime Stop: 08600 10111.

"Information received will be treated with the strictest confidentiality," Steyn said.

