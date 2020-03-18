 

Hawks hunt 'rapist' who allegedly brutally hacked cop to death with a panga

2020-03-18 12:30

Ntwaagae Seleka

Simon Matakura is wanted for allegedly killing a police officer who was assisting a teenager Matakura allegedly raped.

Simon Matakura is wanted for allegedly killing a police officer who was assisting a teenager Matakura allegedly raped. (Supplied/Limpopo Hawks)

The Hawks in Limpopo have launched a manhunt for a man who hacked a police officer to death with a panga.

The police officer was investigating a case of rape against the man who had allegedly raped a 17-year-old relative. 

Hawks Limpopo spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said Warrant Officer Thinandavha Stanley Mudau, 52, was assisting the teenager when he was attacked on Sunday.

"Mudau, who was attached to the Thohoyandou Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit, met with a female rape victim, aged 17, at his offices. The victim... informed Mudau that she was raped allegedly by her relative.

"Mudau took the victim to the police station to assist her with opening a rape case. Along the way, he decided to go via [the suspect's] place in Sibasa outside Thohoyandou.

"Upon arrival at the suspect's place, Mudau was abruptly attacked by the suspect with a panga, killing him instantly," Maluleke said.

The rape victim was also attacked and was being treated in hospital.


