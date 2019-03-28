Hawks looking for 3 men who bought luxury cars worth R3m with 'fake documents'

The Hawks in Cape Town are on the hunt for three men who are suspected of buying luxury vehicles allegedly using fake bank statements and salary slips in three separate cases.

According to a statement by the Hawks, these "persons of interest... might assist in ongoing investigations into alleged vehicle finance fraudulent transactions committed in 2018, where Cape Town vehicle franchises allegedly incurred losses of almost R3m".

The suspects are "encouraged to come forward".

"It is alleged that in two of these transactions, a 2013 BMW coupe sport liner 435i and a 2016 Ford Ranger XLT with a combined value of just under R1m were allegedly purchased through fictitious payslips and bank statements in Goodwood and Kuils River respectively by the same suspect," spokesperson Captain Philani Nkwalase said about the first case.

The Hawks believe that Na-aim Saiet, 42, can positively contribute in this case being solved.

Anyone with information about Na-aim Saiet's whereabouts should contact the Hawks' investigating officer, Sergeant Nomonde Potelwa on 071 481 3184.

Suspect drove off with R876 800 BMW

In a similar matter, an online vehicle finance application was allegedly submitted on January 15, 2015. A copy of an identity document and other supporting documents were attached.

Following the approval thereof, a suspect allegedly walked into a Goodwood vehicle dealership and presented the original supporting documents of the copies supplied during the application. He was then handed a 2012 BMW 750i valued at R876 800 and drove off.

It is believed that Siyanda Tinzi can assist the Hawks investigations in this case.

Anyone with information about Siyanda Tinzi should contact the Hawks' investigating officer, Lieutenant Colonel Ganeko Matiwane, on 071 481 3357.

"Meanwhile it is believed that Amjad Mohammed, 36, can assist the Hawks in solving a case where a 2010 Range Rover supercharged sport (4x4) valued at R554 000 was also fraudulently purchased at a local Villiersdorp dealership on March 2018. It was later established that an unknown suspect had presented fraudulent documents that aided him to take delivery of the said vehicle," Nkwalase said.

"It is believed that Mohammed could be in position to assist the Hawks investigations in this regard. Anyone with information about Amjad Mohammed whereabouts is urged to contact Lieutenant Colonel Ganeko Matiwane on the above mentioned contact details."



