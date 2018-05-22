 

Hawks make R1.5m drug bust near primary school in North West

2018-05-22 10:19

Kaveel Singh

Drugs. (iStock)

Drugs. (iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Hawks have arrested a 43-year-old man in North West province, allegedly with more than R1.5m worth of drugs, an official said on Tuesday.

Frank Nwaru was held in custody after making a brief appearance in the Klerksdorp Magistrate's Court on Monday, Hawks spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said.

Nwaru was arrested by the Hawks' Narcotics Enforcement Bureau after a tip-off of alleged drug dealing near a primary school.

"The suspect was spotted leaving his apartment and when he noticed that he was being followed, he allegedly threw a black plastic bag inside his vehicle and attempted to run away. The suspect was immediately overpowered and detained whilst his vehicle was searched, revealing the contents of the plastic bag to be drugs."

READ: Hawks bust man, 41, with drugs worth R5.2m

Rikhotso said Nwaru was taken back to his apartment, where a neatly packed crystal meth package and the drug CAT - both with a combined worth of approximately R1.5m - were found.

Nwaru faces a charge of illegal possession of drugs. His case was postponed to May 29 for a formal bail application.

North West Hawks Provincial Head Major General Linda Mbana applauded his officers.

"Drugs affect our communities negatively and that is why we will continue to dedicate our efforts into fighting the scourge of drugs and arrest the perpetrators."

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    hawks  |  mahikeng  |  crime  |  narcotics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Burning Metrorail train pulls in at station in Cape Town

59 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Judge Siraj Desai delivers damning Van Breda judgment
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bishopscourt 09:58 AM
Road name: Rhodes Drive

Bellville 09:29 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, May 19 2018-05-19 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 