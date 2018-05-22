Hawks make R1.5m drug bust near primary school in North West

The Hawks have arrested a 43-year-old man in North West province, allegedly with more than R1.5m worth of drugs, an official said on Tuesday.

Frank Nwaru was held in custody after making a brief appearance in the Klerksdorp Magistrate's Court on Monday, Hawks spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said.

Nwaru was arrested by the Hawks' Narcotics Enforcement Bureau after a tip-off of alleged drug dealing near a primary school.

"The suspect was spotted leaving his apartment and when he noticed that he was being followed, he allegedly threw a black plastic bag inside his vehicle and attempted to run away. The suspect was immediately overpowered and detained whilst his vehicle was searched, revealing the contents of the plastic bag to be drugs."

Rikhotso said Nwaru was taken back to his apartment, where a neatly packed crystal meth package and the drug CAT - both with a combined worth of approximately R1.5m - were found.

Nwaru faces a charge of illegal possession of drugs. His case was postponed to May 29 for a formal bail application.

North West Hawks Provincial Head Major General Linda Mbana applauded his officers.

"Drugs affect our communities negatively and that is why we will continue to dedicate our efforts into fighting the scourge of drugs and arrest the perpetrators."



