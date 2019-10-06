Hawks make R4m heroin bust at upmarket home in Ballito

The
Hawks arrested a man after finding heroin and other items worth an estimated R4m at his
upmarket home in Ballito, north of Durban, in KwaZulu-Natal, the Hawks said on
Sunday.
The discovery on Friday was the
result of a joint operation.
"The arrest came after the
Hawks received a tip-off about drugs from overseas that were allegedly being
kept and distributed out [of] an unoccupied upmarket townhouse in Zimbali.
"The suspect was renting
another townhouse not [far away from] the alleged stash house whilst using the
other apartment as a storage facility," Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said in a
statement on Sunday.
The Hawks used a description
provided to them to identify and confront the suspect, with the necessary
warrant, as he was entering the premises.
According to Mhlongo, the suspect
put up a fight but was contained.
"During the search of the
house, the team managed to seize 16kg of heroin powder, cash, other
paraphernalia and machinery totalling at least R4m.
"The team proceeded to his
other house in Umhlanga and another in Mount Edgecombe, which emerged after the
suspect's arrest. Both yielded no positive results," Mhlongo added.
The suspect is due to appear in
the Umhlali Magistrates’ Court on Monday, for dealing and possession of drugs.