 

Hawks nab alleged poachers of endangered species

2019-07-15 22:59
Armed guard accompanying pangolin on evening walk. (Supplied: Niel Aldridge)

Two people people were arrested in Cape Town for illegally being in possession of pangolin scales.

Nkosikhona Ndebele,27, and Mphumelelo Keya,28, appeared at the Muizenberg Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

The duo was arrested at a food outlet inside a local shopping centre in Muizenberg on July 10.

According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Philani Nkwalase their arrest followed a joint intelligence driven operation by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team and the SAPS Provincial Flying Squad which found the duo in possession of Pangolin Scales.

Keya was released on a R2 000 bail whilst Ndebele remains in custody.

The case was postponed to July 19 for verification of Ndebele’s identification pending his bail hearing.

Meanwhile in a separate and unrelated matter, Glen Baadjies, 45, and Tanyan Jameza Gradwell, 39, were arrested on July 11 after they were found with four elephant tusks concealed in the boot of the vehicle they were found in.

"The Provincial Flying Squad team stopped a suspicious vehicle driving on Plattekloof Road. The vehicle and the elephant tusks were seized for further investigation," Nkwalase said.

They appeared in the Bellville Magistrates Court on Monday facing a charge of illegal possession of ivory in contravention of the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity (NEMBA) Act.

They were released on R5 000 bail each.

Their matter was postponed to September 4 for further investigation.

Read more on:    cape town  |  endangered species
Click here for the full list of lottery results
