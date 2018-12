The Hawks in Gauteng have arrested a man who they describe as one of the biggest drug dealers in Johannesburg.

The man, whose name is known to News24, is expected to appear in court on Friday and can only be named then.

Hawks sources say he is believed to be the primary mandrax dealer in the province. He was arrested on corruption charges, along with two Hawks officers.

ALSO READ: Cele vows to find, shut down more drug 'factories' following major bust

The Nigerian national was allegedly bribing the Hawks officers to influence cases involving him. Several of his vehicles had been seized allegedly containing drugs. There is a larger police investigation into the individual's drug operations and networks.

"An intelligence driven investigation by the Hawks' serious organised crime [unit] in Gauteng has led to the arrest of two Hawks officers and an alleged drug dealer early today," said Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi.

"It is alleged that the alleged drug dealer conspired with the two senior officers based in Gauteng to bribe an investigating officer assigned to a separate criminal matter where vehicles and drugs were seized.

"Further investigations revealed that on numerous occasions the two officers allegedly met with the said investigating officer and handed various sums of money to him to secure the release of the said vehicles. The officers were arrested today after a warrant for their arrest was executed."