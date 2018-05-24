 

Hawks not ruling out syndicate in late night Joburg attempted cash-in-transit heist

2018-05-24 09:22

Kaveel Singh

This cash van has been bombed. (Iavan Pijoos, News24, file)

This cash van has been bombed. (Iavan Pijoos, News24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Hawks have not ruled out a potentially well-oiled syndicate following an attempted robbery on a Fidelity cash-in-transit (CIT) van in Johannesburg on Wednesday night.

"We cannot rule out that this could be part of a very big, well planned syndicate. We appeal to the public with information to come forward and give a statement on anything that could assist with the investigation," Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said on Thursday.

A Fidelity van that had been travelling on the N3 south with two vehicle escorts was intercepted by three cars with armed men, Mulamu told News24.

"They were hit 2km before the Marlboro off ramp and were ambushed by three cars. Shots were fired. However, they did not get away with money after being disturbed by a passing metro vehicle. The security guard suffered minor injuries and his firearm was stolen."

READ: Cash-in-transit heist syndicates 'operate like well-oiled machines'

Mulamu said the Hawks would be investigating. She added that the elite unit was investigating "all the CITs happening in our country".

Mulamu said the Hawks had established the National Bureau of Illegal Firearms Control and Priority Violent Crimes to tackle "these crimes".

"We are working with crime intelligence and all law enforcement agencies, so we can successful arrest and prosecute these criminals."

Spate of CITs

In Limpopo on Monday, May 21, a group of more than 10 robbers struck a Fidelity van, bombing the vehicle and shooting at the crew sitting in the back. One crew member was wounded.

The group made off with an undisclosed amount of money. No arrests were made.

In a separate incident the previous day, police launched a manhunt for about eight suspects following a cash-in-transit heist at Southdale Mall, just outside the Johannesburg CBD.

It was believed that the driver was approached by about eight armed suspects who pointed firearms at him and forced him to open the van.

The suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of money. No arrests have been made.

In Boksburg on May 17, two G4S vans were blown up during a heist. Five men were arrested, while others escaped. 

During a police briefing on its quarterly performance on May 16, national Crime Intelligence head Peter Jacobs said the latest spate of the crimes involved the use of explosives to blow up vans.

Jacobs described this as a "particular phenomenon" which was different to previous cash-in-transit heists.

He said over two or three weeks, explosives which was going to be used in heists were seized.

Investigators were trying to understand the "attack methodology" used and what gangs needed to carry out robberies.

Jacobs added that officers were therefore beginning to target their supply lines of these items.

He said that those in the cash-in-transit industry seemed to have "gone cheaper" and that this could be exacerbating the problem.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    hawks  |  johannesburg  |  crime  |  cash in transit heists  |  heists

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

ANC mourns passing of Mirriam Stofile

21 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Police fire rubber bullets at angry Parkwood land protesters
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, May 23 2018-05-23 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 