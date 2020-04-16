Hawks officer arrested for allegedly inviting relatives to a braai during lockdown

A colonel stationed with the Hawks in Pretoria has been released on bail after he was arrested for allegedly inviting relatives to a braai at his house over the Easter weekend despite the lockdown.



According to the police, the suspect and four of his relatives were arrested on Saturday evening at his house in Jan Niemand Park.

"The arrest came after the police received a tip-off via our crime line," police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo told News24.

"He invited his relatives over, there were five of them there and they had a braai. All five were arrested," Naidoo said.

He was released on bail of R1 500 on Tuesday, while his four relatives were released on a warning. They have been charged with contravening lockdown regulations.