 

Hawks officer arrested for allegedly inviting relatives to a braai during lockdown

2020-04-16 17:37

Alex Mitchley

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A colonel stationed with the Hawks in Pretoria has been released on bail after he was arrested for allegedly inviting relatives to a braai at his house over the Easter weekend despite the lockdown.

According to the police, the suspect and four of his relatives were arrested on Saturday evening at his house in Jan Niemand Park.

"The arrest came after the police received a tip-off via our crime line," police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo told News24.

"He invited his relatives over, there were five of them there and they had a braai. All five were arrested," Naidoo said.

He was released on bail of R1 500 on Tuesday, while his four relatives were released on a warning. They have been charged with contravening lockdown regulations.

Read more on:    crime  |  lockdown
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Your weather: A cool and rainy Friday day is on the cards for SA

43 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | City of Cape Town briefs media on looting of shops during lockdown
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 17:12 PM
Road name: Mike Pienaar Boulevard Southbound

Southbound
Plettenberg Bay 06:02 AM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
One winner scoops R284K in the Daily Lotto jackpot 2020-04-15 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 