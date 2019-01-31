Hawks officer gets 1-year prison sentence for falsely claiming R794 for B&B

Hawks investigator Captain Stefanus Nicolaas Van Rooi, 51, was sentenced to 12 months in prison by the Springbok Regional Court on Thursday for fraud and money laundering.

According to Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, the Hawks' Serious Corruption Crime Investigation Unit arrested Van Rooi on October 5, 2017, following a probe into allegations that he had falsely claimed for subsistence and incidental costs allowance to attend to one of his cases' court proceedings in Prieska, even though he never undertook the trip.

"Hawks investigations revealed that Van Rooi forged an invoice from a bed-and-breakfast accommodation where he was meant to stay for a night; as a result, the South African Police Service (SAPS) paid R794 into his account, which he used for personal gain."

The Springbok Regional Court convicted Van Rooi of fraud and money laundering on Monday.

The court did not extend his bail and he was ordered to remain in custody until his sentencing on Wednesday.

Van Rooi was subsequently sentenced to 12 months in prison on each count, with the option of a R20 000 fine.

Both sentences are to run concurrently.

"In addition, the state successfully brought the application of Section 18 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA) relating to the money that he unduly claimed for. Internal disciplinary processes are to be instituted following the successful prosecution," Mulaudzi said.

Hawks head Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya expressed his disappointment in the officer's conduct.

"It is disappointing that some officers still involve themselves in criminal activities. We hope this serves to remind those within our ranks to refrain from unlawful conduct," Lebeya said.