Hawks probe cellphone-controlled car bomb that left UK man with 'gruesome' injuries

Picture from the scene of a suspected explosion in Westlake. (Supplied)

A British national remains in a stable, yet critical condition after a cellphone-controlled explosive device detonated in his Range Rover in Westlake on Friday, the Hawks confirmed.



The man, 48, had sustained "gruesome injuries", following the explosion on Steenberg Road, Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said on Sunday.

Mulaudzi added it could now be confirmed that an explosive device was placed under the driver's seat of the vehicle.

They were investigating a case of attempted murder.

Greg Muller from Down South Towing, who was on the scene, told News24 on Friday a bomb had gone off under the seat.

A photo showed how the device blasted a large hole through the leather seat.

"The motive of the threat on his life and those behind it all are now the subject of the Hawks' serious organised crime investigation team," said Mulaudzi.



He added the team was investigating who placed the cellphone controlled bomb in the vehicle, and how they did it.









The seat where the explosive device was allegedly planted (Supplied)

On Friday, Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the man had left his home at Stonehurst Estate and while driving towards Ou Kaapse Weg on Steenberg Road, the vehicle exploded.



The road had been closed in both directions while crime scene experts, the bomb squad and K9 unit combed the area for clues.

Anyone with information on the explosion can contact Detective Captain Tony van Beulen on 071 481 3259.

