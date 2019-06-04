 

Hawks raid in Limpopo flouted rules

2019-06-04 07:47

Russel Molefe, Correspondent

Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha is seen during the NCOP findings on different government department debriefing meeting. (Sandile Ndlovu, Gallo Images, Sowetan, file)

Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha is seen during the NCOP findings on different government department debriefing meeting. (Sandile Ndlovu, Gallo Images, Sowetan, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The raid on the Limpopo premier's office by the elite police crime investigating unit, the Hawks, last Friday was not authorised by its high command and that all confiscated documents have since been returned.

Hawks national spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi confirmed to News24 on Monday that certain issues were identified concerning the raid.

"Those are internal affairs that we are going to deal with. There are procedures that have to be followed before a raid can take place. There were some issues that we picked up on Friday that we need to attend to," Mulaudzi said.

However, he denied that documents seized during the raid have been returned.

"That there were challenges we picked up [concerning the raid] does not mean the investigation has stopped."

Last Friday, about 20 members of the Hawks arrived unannounced at the office of the premier to conduct a raid to collect evidence relating to large-scale corruption with regard to international trips taken by officials, including Premier Stan Mathabatha.

READ: Hawks raid Limpopo Premier's office

News24 was reliably told that the squad, which conducted the raid, had flouted internal basic procedures when an exercise of such magnitude involves a national key point like the office of the premier.

This included that the Hawks' overall commander has to be first informed who then has to inform the minister of police. 

It was understood that the squad, which is based in Gauteng, arrived in Limpopo on Thursday and obtained a search warrant from the Limpopo High Court. They then conducted raids on several businesses and private homes before visiting Mathabatha's office.

It is further understood that both the Hawks national and provincial top commanders were in the dark about the raid.

According to the premier's spokesperson, Kenny Mathivha, the Hawks raid was to collect evidence relating to international trips undertaken by officials in the office of the premier over the past few years.

It is believed that some officials in the supply chain management colluded with travel agencies in committing fraud by inflating ticket prices and hotel accommodation, among others.

"The Hawks' letter of intent is aimed at investigating international travels to check if there are any shenanigans," Mathivha said.

Asked about the latest development, he added: "We still maintain that the investigation is ongoing. The Hawks themselves are the ones who can clarify those other issues you are referring to."

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    hawks  |  polokwane  |  corruption  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Gangsters 'emptied guns' on 12-year-old boy in random gang initiation, says pastor

50 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
R500 000 in the bag for one Daily Lotto player 2019-06-03 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 