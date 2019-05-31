Hawks raid Limpopo Premier's office

Elite police unit, the Hawks, on Friday raided Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha's office to collect evidence in their investigation into alleged corruption regarding international trips.

Around 20 members of the Hawks arrived unannounced and in unmarked vehicles in the morning to start an exercise which was later described as a "clean-up of corrupt activity".



Hawks spokesperson in Limpopo, Captain Matimba Maluleke declined to divulge any details. He referred enquiries to Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Captain Carol Mlambo.

Speaking to News24, Mlambo said: "How do you know it's a raid? Maybe they are just having a meeting there."

However, the premier's spokesperson Kenny Mathivha confirmed that members of the Hawks had conducted a raid to collect evidence relating to the procurement of travel agencies for international trips.

"The Hawks' letter of intent is aimed at investigating international travels to check if there are any shenanigans.

"As the office [of the premier] we will fully co-operate with them to ensure that no stone is left unturned. Whatever they come with will assist the premier [Stan Mathabatha] to clean whatever corrupt activity that may be going on," Mathivha said.

News24 was reliably informed that some staff in the procurement unit are under suspicion of having colluded with travel agencies to charge exorbitant fees for international travel.

For example, a return flight ticket to Cuba would cost around R52 000, however, the office of the premier would be invoiced to the tune of R252 000 for the same ticket.

National Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) branch chairperson Norman Mavhunga said the "corrupt activities" have been going for the past few years.

"We appreciate the visit by the Hawks regarding this investigation. We take it as a proactive way going forward, but we would have expected the premier to have acted on some of these things before the Hawks even intervened.

"The first day the premier came into office, he was given a report about shoddy dealings that were taking place within supply chain management. However, the report is lying somewhere and no investigation was conducted," said Mavhunga.