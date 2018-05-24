 

Hawks raid North West Department of Agriculture

2018-05-24 14:20

Iavan Pijoos

The Hawks have raided the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development in the North West province. (Kaveel Singh, News24, Twitter, file)

The Hawks have raided the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development in the North West province. (Kaveel Singh, News24, Twitter, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Hawks are currently conducting a search and seizure operation at the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development in the North West province.

The raid comes a day after former premier Supra Mahumapelo announced his decision to step down during a media briefing at the African National Congress' Luthuli House headquarters.

The province had been embroiled in violent protests as residents and some members of his party called for him to resign.

The province has since been placed under administration.

READ: North West premier's office placed under investigation

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said they had received tips of alleged corruption within the department.

He said they were seizing documents and other electronic equipment.

"The details we will only be able to reveal later. Our investigations started in March and we are hoping to finalise the case soon."

Last month the Economic Freedom Fighters called on the Public Protector to probe Mahumapelo's alleged gift of cattle worth R1.5m to then president Jacob Zuma.

It was alleged that the cattle were paid for using public funds and were meant to help emerging farmers in the province.

READ: Hawks raid North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo's offices

Earlier this year News24 reported that the Hawks raided the offices of Mahumapelo in March looking for documents related to the multimillion-rand IT contract with Nepo Data Dynamics.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    hawks  |  supra mahumapelo  |  mahikeng  |  corruption  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Main Cape Town highway closed as tyres set alight, vehicles stoned in violent protest

2018-05-24 13:48

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Police fire rubber bullets at angry Parkwood land protesters
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, May 23 2018-05-23 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 