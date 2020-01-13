 

Hawks rescue nine women, 14-year-old girl from alleged brothel in Bloemfontein

2020-01-13 09:21

Kaveel Singh

Hawks (File, News24)

The Hawks have rescued nine women and a 14-year-old girl from a flat in Nelson Mandela Drive, Bloemfontein, where they were "under the command" of a 27-year-old man.

"With him in the flat were 10 ladies who are alleged to be prostitutes living under his command," Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Lynda Steyn said on Sunday.

Steyn said 24 small brownish rocks were found, as well as a journal containing a list of "prostitutes" and amounts of money they made per day.

"Condoms, and pipes used to smoke the rocks were found and confiscated. The 10 prostitutes were rescued and taken to a place of safety. The 10th victim is 14 years of age and she was handed over to the social worker."

The man is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.


Read more on:    hawks  |  bloemfontein  |  crime  |  child abuse  |  gender based violence
/News
