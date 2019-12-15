Hawks seize counterfeit T-shirts, sneakers worth R5m in Cape Town raid

The Hawks say they have seized counterfeit goods to the value of R5m in Bellville, Cape Town.

The items were recovered during a search-and-seizure operation conducted to eradicate the spread of counterfeit goods, regional spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase said.

Nkwalase said that some retailers had tried to shut their shops when they saw offficers

He said items from well-known brands if T-shirts, tracksuits, sneakers, and flip-flops were recovered from four shops.

No arrests had yet been made, he said.