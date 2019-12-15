 

Hawks seize counterfeit T-shirts, sneakers worth R5m in Cape Town raid

2019-12-15 14:33

Jeanette Chabalala

-

-

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Hawks say they have seized counterfeit goods to the value of R5m in Bellville, Cape Town.  

The items were recovered during a search-and-seizure operation conducted to eradicate the spread of counterfeit goods, regional spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase said.  

Nkwalase said that some retailers had tried to shut their shops when they saw offficers

He said items from well-known brands if T-shirts, tracksuits, sneakers, and flip-flops were recovered from four shops.  

No arrests had yet been made, he said. 

Read more on:    hawks  |  cape town  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Julius Malema opens up on EFF problems

43 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
WATCH LIVE | Juju, Floyd and rest of newly elected top 6 host their first media briefing at Nasrec
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kalk Bay 14:24 PM
Road name: Main Road Southbound

Southbound
Cape Town 14:23 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One winner on Saturday 2019-12-14 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 