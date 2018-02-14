Hawks confirm raid at Gupta residence

Johannesburg - The Hawks have confirmed that an early morning raid is currently underway on Wednesday at the Saxonwold residence of the controversial Gupta family.

LIVE: Raid underway at Gupta residence

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi told News24 that officers were on scene, but could not immediately confirm the details of the operation.

"We are there. We will be issuing a statement later."

Three ministers: Faith Muthambi, Lynne Brown and Des van Rooyen, and two officials, Dan Mantsha and Bruce Koloane, are the next in line, DA chief whip John Steenhuisen and national spokesperson Phumzile van Damme announced in Parliament.



According to the DA, then-minister of communications, Muthambi forwarded a presidential proclamation detailing her powers to the Guptas and their associates before this proclamation was even signed by the President.

She also sent them confidential information on Cabinet meetings.



Leaked emails show that the Gupta family and their associates had easy access to confidential internal memos sent to the Minister of Public Enterprises Lynne Brown in which the department expresses uneasiness about the Denel and VR Laser Asia joint venture.

The DA is also taking Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report on the Vrede dairy project in the Free State on review, the party's leader Mmusi Maimane announced on Monday.

"There is no effort shown to probe the true corruption at the heart of the Vrede scam, and to hold those responsible accountable," Maimane told reporters at the DA's Cape Town offices.



"[Free State Premier] Ace Magashule and [Former agriculture MEC] Mosebenzi Zwane get off unscathed in what was a scheme that they conceived, planned and executed - along with the Guptas - to defraud the public of hundreds of millions of rands.



"After four years, advocate Mkhwebane simply cannot blame lack of capacity for this embarrassment of a report... We were the original complainants in the Vrede matter. We have met with the public protector, and have visited the beneficiaries often to keep them posted on progress.



