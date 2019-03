A collaborative swoop by the Hawks led to the arrest of 16 people who allegedly rendered security services without the required registration.

Two of the company's managers were among those nabbed on Wednesday in the swoop by the Hawks' technical operations management section, the police's K9 Unit and Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (Psira) officials. The remaining 14 were guards.

The swoop was carried out at the company's premises in Buccleuch, Sandton in Johannesburg.

According to the Hawks, twoshot guns , three hand guns and "an assortment of ammunition were seized for further investigation".

Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha said they worked closely with the Psira to make the arrests and that the security company had been "under surveillance".

The 16 people appeared in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Friday on charges of contravening the Firearms Control and Psira acts in that they were allegedly in possession of firearms without mandatory competency permits.

According to Ramovha, the managers, aged 31 and 39 respectively, were granted bail and were expected to return to court on March 8.

The guards' status in the country had not yet been verified in terms of the Immigration Act.

They are also expected to return to court on March 8 for a bail hearing.