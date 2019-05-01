Hawks swoop on doctor who ignored conviction order in medical aid fraud case

A medical doctor who has been on the run from police for ignoring a court order for two years is finally behind bars.

Doctor Levy Choene Makgatho, 39, was on the Hawks' wanted list after he failed to comply with a court order following his conviction and sentence in 2017.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said Makgatho was arrested on Tuesday at Silver Lakes Mall in Pretoria following tip-offs from vigilant community members.

"This was after his photo was circulated through the media. He then appeared in the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrates Court soon after his arrest and he was remanded in custody until June 12.

"It is alleged that in 2012 Makgatho opened surgeries and allegedly employed foreign nationals without qualifications and continued to claim from different medical aid schemes. He was then arrested in June 2012 by members of the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team for fraud after his underhand dealings were uncovered.

"Makgatho was found guilty on October 18, 2017 by the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrate Court and sentenced to 5 years' imprisonment or a fine of R10 000, which was wholly suspended for a period of five years on condition that the accused pays by way of a compensatory fine an amount of R185 000 to Bonitas medical aid scheme directly," said Mulaudzi.

The amount would be R7 000 per month starting from January 31, 2018.

No payments were received to date according to Bonitas and on November 30, 2018, the court issued an order for Makgatho's apprehension. It was suspected that he had been living in Lebanon in Mabopane before his arrest.



