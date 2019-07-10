 

Hawks swoop on George Municipality again over alleged fraud, corruption

2019-07-10 15:16

Jenna Etheridge

Hawks (News24, file)

Hawks (News24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Hawks swooped on the George Municipality this week as part of a search and seizure operation.

While it was not disclosed what the commercial crime investigation team had seized, Regional Hawks spokesperson Captain Philani Nkwalase said several offices and the private homes of people of interest were raided on Tuesday.

"This investigation relates to the alleged fraud and corruption emanating from the failure to follow due process regarding the appointment and filling of vacant posts," he said.

He could not name anyone at this stage, as no one had yet been charged or arrested.

Nkwalase said the investigation was separate and unrelated to the previous search and seizure at the same municipality.

In April last year, electronic equipment and documents were seized at the municipality offices.

At the time, Nkwalase said the investigation centred around allegations of fraud and corruption in procurement processes and the awarding of tenders.

That operation was carried out at business premises and private homes of those being investigated.

'It is mind boggling'

Activities at the municipality carried on as normal on Wednesday, with all staff present.

Municipal manager Trevor Botha said the Hawks operation related to the legal processes followed in the appointment of a senior official.

"The Hawks are at liberty to perform their duties as required. What is of concern is the process followed regarding a governance and administrative matter," he said.

"It is mind boggling that a reported case, pertaining to the unprocedural and irregular investment of R350m by a senior official, has to date not elicited the same response from senior provincial politicians or the Hawks," he said.

In April, Good party leader Patricia de Lille laid a complaint with the Public Protector over what she alleged was an investment and kickback scheme in the DA-led George Municipality, involving a councillor and his son.

According to De Lille, evidence showed that the municipality had invested R350m of its reserve funds at financial institutions, and that handling fees were paid to the son of a George councillor, amounting to nearly R400 000 in the first six months of the project.

De Lille's claims 'unfounded'

However, Western Cape Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said at the time that De Lille's claims were unfounded. He said the provincial government was fully aware of the allegations.

"A criminal matter has been reported to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) in George – known as the Hawks – and the provincial department has been in frequent contact with the DPCI in this regard.

"In addition, the municipality has procured the services of a forensic firm to investigate the allegations and the provincial department is further aware that the municipality has in fact, already initiated disciplinary processes against the implicated municipal official."

He said the provincial government was also aware that the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) might explore the possibility of a proclamation into the matter if there was sufficient cause.

Botha said on Wednesday that their continued cooperation and assistance was being given to the Hawks following the operation on Tuesday.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter


Read more on:    hawks  |  george  |  corruption  |  governance  |  fraud
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'We are lucky to be alive' - eyewitness recalls moments before Worcester gas explosion

40 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Three Daily Lotto players are R150 000 richer 2019-07-09 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Audit Supervisor

Western Cape
Mass Staffing Projects
R240 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

Senior Accountant

Cape Town
PurpleDot Solutions
R40 000.00 - R45 000.00 Per Month

Quantity Surveyor

Western Cape
Tumaini Consulting
R400 000.00 - R500 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 