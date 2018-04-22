Hawks to investigate Supra's alleged cattle gift to Zuma

The Hawks on Sunday confirmed that an investigation into allegations that North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo gifted former President Jacob Zuma with cattle worth R1.5m - allegedly brought with public funds - was underway.

"There is a vast investigation that is ongoing… that includes that matter," Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi told News24 on Sunday.

His confirmation follows a story published in the Sunday Times which reported that 24 cows and a bull - which were intended to be given to developing farmers in the area - were instead allegedly delivered to Zuma’s homestead in Nkandla in October 2016.

The report alleges Zuma signed off on the delivery himself.

READ: Supra stands defiant in the face of pressure to oust him

Cattle breeder Lucas Msiza confirmed to the news source that he had been contracted by a company to deliver to Zuma.

It's been a tough week for Mahumapelo, who is facing continued calls for him to be removed from office.

Mahikeng was thrown into chaos this past week after days of public protests and violence against his premiership that saw 32 people arrested.

President Cyril Ramaphosa cut short an international trip to attend an urgent meeting on Friday on the embattled premier's fate and the future of the province.

Calm returned to Mahikeng on Saturday, with residents picking up the pieces and still reeling following the damaging few days of protest.



KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter