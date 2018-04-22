 

Hawks to investigate Supra's alleged cattle gift to Zuma

2018-04-22 12:03

Correspondent

North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo is seen during the funeral service of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. (Frennie Shivambu, Gallo Images)

North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo is seen during the funeral service of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. (Frennie Shivambu, Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Hawks on Sunday confirmed that an investigation into allegations that North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo gifted former President Jacob Zuma with cattle worth R1.5m - allegedly brought with public funds - was underway.

"There is a vast investigation that is ongoing… that includes that matter," Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi told News24 on Sunday.

His confirmation follows a story published in the Sunday Times which reported that 24 cows and a bull - which were intended to be given to developing farmers in the area - were instead allegedly delivered to Zuma’s homestead in Nkandla in October 2016.

The report alleges Zuma signed off on the delivery himself.

READ: Supra stands defiant in the face of pressure to oust him

Cattle breeder Lucas Msiza confirmed to the news source that he had been contracted by a company to deliver to Zuma.

It's been a tough week for Mahumapelo, who is facing continued calls for him to be removed from office.

Mahikeng was thrown into chaos this past week after days of public protests and violence against his premiership that saw 32 people arrested.

President Cyril Ramaphosa cut short an international trip to attend an urgent meeting on Friday on the embattled premier's fate and the future of the province.

Calm returned to Mahikeng on Saturday, with residents picking up the pieces and still reeling following the damaging few days of protest.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    supra mahumapelo  |  jacob zuma  |  bloemfontein  |  crime  |  corruption

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Two arrested, 'more imminent' after Moses Mabhida stadium violence

2018-04-22 11:42

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Calm restored in Mahikeng - police on high alert
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, April 21 2018-04-21 21:11 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 