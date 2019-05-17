Hawks to swoop on ANC eThekwini councillors in corruption case - report

Following the arrest of eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede, the Hawks are moving to make scores of arrests for tender fraud in KwaZulu-Natal, the Mail & Guardian reported on Friday.

The Hawks' National Clean Audit Task Team is preparing to arrest 62 eThekwini councillors as part of a swoop to fight fraud and corruption in the municipality, the report said.

On Tuesday, Gumede handed herself over to the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal and appeared in the Durban Regional Commercial Crimes Court, News24 reported.

Speaker Mondli Mthembu and contractor Craig Ponnan appeared alongside her, said the Mail & Guardian.

Gumede faced corruption charges related to a R208m tender and Magistrate Dawn Somaroo granted her bail of R50 000 on Wednesday.

The municipality said that the arrest of the mayor has not had a negative impact on the delivery of services.

"The municipality functions as normal," municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela told News24.

While Mayisela would not comment on the possible arrest of more than 60 councillors, he said that municipal staff were competent to fulfil their responsibilities.

"Staff members are fully aware of their responsibilities and it's business as usual. They are not distracted at all."

IOL reported that the Delangokubona Business Forum and 62 eThekwini councillors received financial kickbacks relating to the Durban Solid Waste contract.

According to the Sowetan, the SA Municipal Workers' Union has joined calls from the ANC Youth League for the mayor to step down.

